NAIROBI - Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by a general increase in importer demand for dollars that outstripped inflows, traders said.

At 1135 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 150.30/50 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 150.10/30.

Earlier on Thursday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 150.35/55 per dollar, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian)