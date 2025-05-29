Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 90 billion through two issues on Thursday, 29 May.

The first tranche stood at EGP 45 billion, holding a tenor of 182 days on 2 December 2025, according to official data.

With the same value, the second offering will mature in 364 days on 2 June 2026.

Earlier this week, on 25 May, the CBE auctioned T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 75 billion through two offerings.

