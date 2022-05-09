SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose almost 2% on Monday, with prices underpinned by concerns over supplies.

Corn and soybeans lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat (CBOT) added 2% to $11.30 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT. Corn dropped 0.3% to 7.82 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.3% to $16.15-1/2 a bushel.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

