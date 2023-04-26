SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near their lowest in 21 months, as forecast rains in parched U.S. Plains boosted prospects for the winter crop.

Soybeans ticked higher, while corn was largely unchanged.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.50-1/2 a bushel, as of 0008 GMT. Corn fell quarter-of-a-cent to $6.07-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 0.1% to $14.18-3/4 a bushel.

* Expectations of rains across U.S. Plains next week could improve the U.S. winter crop, which has been hit by a severe drought.

* Discussions over the Black Sea grain deal continue to take centre-stage in agricultural markets.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal had reached a deadlock, adding there were still obstacles blocking Russian exports.

* Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said a U.N. proposal on improving and extending the deal can succeed only if the international community collectively pressures Russia.

* Russia is expected to harvest a large wheat crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union crop conditions remain favourable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

* Ukraine's wheat exports are likely to fall 37% to 8.8 million tonnes in the 2023/24 July-June season due to an expected drop in the harvest and ending stocks, APK-Inform consultancy said on Tuesday.

* In its first forecast for the 2023/24 season, the consultancy said Ukraine's overall grain harvest could fall by 13% to 45.6 million tonnes from the previous season, including 16.2 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 22.9 million tonnes of corn.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks sold off, closing deep in negative territory, and Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday as disappointing earnings and soft economic data fuelled recession fears, sending investors fleeing for safe havens.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia CPI QQ, YY Q1 1000 France Unemp Class-A SA March 1230 US Durable Goods March (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



Reuters