HAMBURG/PARIS - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers is Thursday, April 4, they said.

Tunisia earlier also issued a tender to buy 50,000 tons of durum wheat also closing on Thursday.

The soft wheat is sought in two consignments of 25,000 tonnes.

Shipment was sought between April 25 and May 20, depending on origin selected for supply, they said. This was the same shipment periods as sought for the durum wheat.

In its last reported soft wheat tender on Feb. 23, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased about 100,000 tons at the lowest price of $238.88 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included.

