PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as initial results from a widely followed U.S. field tour tempered concerns about hot, dry weather in the Midwest.

Corn inched higher, supported by a run of export sales as well as less promising results on Tuesday from the Pro Farmer crop tour compared with Monday.

Wheat also ticked higher as traders assessed the latest Russian attack on a Ukrainian grain port and monitored North American spring wheat crops for drought stress.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $13.42-1/4 a bushel at 1200 GMT, as it moved further back from Monday's three-week peak.

Soybean futures were also curbed by weakness in related vegetable oil markets.

CBOT corn added 0.8% to $4.83-1/4 a bushel.

Indiana corn yield prospects are higher than last year, but below the three-year average, while soybean crop potential in the state is the strongest in five years, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Tuesday.

In Nebraska, corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year, but below their three-year averages, the tour scouts also found on Tuesday.

On Monday, results showed Ohio corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts were above last year and higher than the three-year average

"The situation is more mixed than on the first day of the crop tour, when good results pushed down the prices of corn and especially soybeans," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Lower-than-expected weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop ratings published on Monday and hot, dry weather across the Midwest had stoked concerns about crop stress.

A sharp fall in the USDA's weekly score for spring wheat has also lent some support to wheat prices.

A Russian drone attack on the Danube river port of Izmail in southern Ukraine on Wednesday destroyed 13,000 metric tons of grain, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

However, market reaction was restrained because the impact on overall Black Sea supply appeared limited, as in previous strikes against grain infrastructure sites.

Consultancy Sovecon has raised its wheat harvest forecast for 2023 to 92.1 million metric tons from 87.1 million, it said on Tuesday.

CBOT wheat rose 0.4% to $6.30 a bushel.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Paul Simao)