Riyadh: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) announced today that it has issued a tender to import 535,000 MT of wheat to be supplied during (March - April 2023).



Governor of SAGO Eng. Ahmad A. Al-Fares stated that the tender comes within the Organization’s plan to maintain the strategic stocks of wheat and meet the demand from the milling companies.



He added that the specified quantity is distributed to (9) shipments; (3) shipment to be delivered to Jeddah Islamic Port, (3) shipments to be delivered to Yanbu Commercial Port, (2) shipments to be delivered to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and (1) shipment to be delivered to Jazan Port.