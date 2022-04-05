Riyadh - The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed the procedures for importing 625,000 tons of wheat from the origins of Europe, North and South America, and Australia.

Governor of the SAGO Eng. Ahmad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Fares said that contracting this batch comes within the framework of strengthening the strategic stock of wheat, maintaining it at safe levels and meeting all the needs of milling companies.

He addd that this batch will be supplied during (September-November 2022) and distributed to (10) shipments; (1) shipment for Jeddah Islamic Port with the amount of (63,000 tons), (6) shipments for Yanbu Commercial Port with the amount of (379,000 tons), (2) shipments for King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with the amount of (128,000 tons) and (1) shipment for Jazan Port with the amount of (55,000 tons).

He pointed out that with the completion of this tender, the organization has contracted to import about 2.6 million tons of wheat during this year.