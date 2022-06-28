Riyadh: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed procedures for the third tender of imported wheat for this year, 2022, which is 495,000 MT of wheat from the origins of Europe, North and South America and Australia.



Governor of SAGO Eng. Ahmad A. Al-Fares said in a statement today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ports continue to receive the contracted wheat shipments according to the approved supply schedules. He also pointed out that the contracting of this shipment comes within the framework of maintaining the strategic stocks of wheat at safe levels and meeting the demand from the milling companies.



Eng. Al-Fares added that the third batch of imported wheat will be supplied during November 2022-January 2023 and distributed to (8) shipments; (3) shipment for Jeddah Islamic Port with the amount of (185,000 MT), (3) shipments for Yanbu Commercial Port with the amount of (185,000 MT) and (2) shipments for King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with the amount of (125,000 MT), and that (24) global companies specialized in grains trade were invited to the tender; (13) of them competed to supply the amount to be imported and (4) companies that submitted offers with the lowest rates of shipments were selected.

The reception of local wheat from farmers for the current agricultural season continues until next October, where (326,000 MT) have been received as part of the organization’s plan to diversify the wheat sources and maintain its strategic stocks.

To view the rates of SAGO’s tenders, please visit the following link: http://www.sago.gov.sa/Import/Wheat