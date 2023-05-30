KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, namely propane and butane, for next June.

In a press release sent to KUNA, the KPC added that a propane metric ton would be sold for USD 450 during June, and a butane metric ton for USD 440.

Both liquefied natural gases, propane and butane, are used in petrochemical industry, cooking and heating purposes, it added.

LNG prices are mainly affected by the increase and decrease of global oil prices, market supply and demand and other factors.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).