HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 11.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations were for July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31, they said. These are the same shipment periods as in a tender held on Tuesday.

Jordan has repeatedly rejected offers and made no purchases in wheat tenders in April and May.

Traders said Jordan is among importers suffering from a sharp rise in wheat prices since late April spurred by fears about weather damage to Russia’s crop.

Wheat prices

have dipped in recent weeks but remain close to 10-month highs hit in late May. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)