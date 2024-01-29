HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 6.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase after seeking 120,000 tons in its previous tender on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are April 16-30, May 1-15, May 16-31 and June 1-15.

These are the same shipment periods as in Wednesday's tender.

