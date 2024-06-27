HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 2.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2024 between Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

