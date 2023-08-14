HAMBURG - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued two international tenders to purchase up to 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 metric tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the two tenders is believed to be Tuesday, Aug. 15, they said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India. The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders seek shipment in September and October.

