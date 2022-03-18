As part of the government’s efforts to absorb the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Al-Rai daily has learned from informed sources that there is a tendency to stabilize the prices of energy subsidies without causing any change in their levels, noting that there is government consensus so far on adopting the price fixing decision.

In this regard, the sources said that the committee to study the various types of state subsidies provided by the Ministry of Finance, which is concerned with reviewing the prices of subsidized commodities, will most likely take a decision to stabilize the prices of subsidized commodities, as part of the government’s efforts to absorb the repercussions that the Russian- Ukrainian war which has contributed to raising the prices of subsidized commodities. The sources stated that the price stabilization will include all commodities included in the list of subsidies, including gasoline, diesel, and gas cylinders.

The committee is expected to review the various types of subsidies according to the decision of the Council of Ministers in terms of the prices of various subsidized commodities every 3 months, to be in line with international oil prices and the desired goals of rationalizing subsidies to monitor the repercussions of new prices for the benefit of the citizens.

