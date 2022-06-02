Kuwait - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has presented data to the Economic Affairs Committee in the Council of Ministers; showing a decline in the strategic stock of basic commodities compared to the ample supply recorded within the same period last year, reports Al-Rai daily quoting sources.

Sources revealed that frozen chicken is among the food commodities reported to have significantly decreased, especially when the war between Russia and Ukraine started.

Sources said the current stock of frozen chicken can cover the need of the entire population of Kuwait for about 15 days, and one month for ration card holders. Sources added the stock of lentil for the whole population will last for about a month, and 608 days for ration card holders.

