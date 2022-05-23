Following the assurances given by Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shariaan regarding Kuwait’s ability to confront the global wheat crisis for the first time in 4 years the question surfaced about the future of rice as one of the strategic crops locally, especially after India decided to stop selling wheat, which is also a big exporter of rice globally, reports Al-Rai daily. In this regard, responsible sources told the daily Kuwait’s strategic reserve of rice is sufficient for one year, and that there are government moves to increase its stock of this commodity and some major food products, especially wheat, which gives comfort in maintaining the prices caused by the global crisis in the midst of fears these commodities may cause a problem in future.

The sources pointed out that the government is making serious moves in this regard, including increasing reliance on additional markets, foremost of which is Pakistan, in addition to studying the possibility of purchasing additional quantities of the main commodity locally keeping in mind the effect the crisis may have on the food market.

