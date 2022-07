CAIRO - Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for seven months, which is unprecedented, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said on Wednesday.

The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 7.8 months, while those of vegetable oils are enough for six months, Moselhy added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)