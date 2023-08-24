CAIRO - Egypt's state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC), said on Wednesday it had cancelled an international tender for yellow corn, confirming earlier reports by traders.

GASC did not give a reason for the cancellation, but traders said that high prices were a potential reason.

GASC had set a tender for yellow corn for shipment Oct. 1-15 and/or Oct. 15-30.

Suppliers were asked to submit offers on a free-on-board basis for at sight payment.

The deadline for offers was Aug. 23.

