CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 480,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 180,000 tons for Feb. 1-14 shipment, as well as 300,000 tons for Feb. 15-29 shipment.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/ Origin Shipment 270-Day Freight C&F KMT LCs Cereal RU $287.40 Crops Feb.

Trading 60 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 Cereal Feb. Crops 60 RU 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Trading Grain Flower Feb. 60 RU 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Grain Feb.

Flower 60 RU 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 $19.90 Aston Feb. Agro 60 RU 15-29 $265.00 $284.90 Industrial SA Grain Feb.

Flower 60 RU 1-14 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Grain Feb.

Flower 60 RU 1-14 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Aston Agro 60 $22.40 Industrial Feb. SA RU 1-14 $265.00 $287.40

