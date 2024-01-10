CAIRO - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 420,000 metric tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat in an international tender for shipment between Feb. 29 and March 11.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchases in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/ Origin Shipment 270-day Freight C&F KMT LCs Nibulon 60 UKR Feb. 29 $264.95 $17.40 $282.35 and Mar. 11. Cereal 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.75 $285.75 Crops and Mar. Trading 11. Cereal 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.75 $285.75 Crops and Mar. Trading 11. Grain 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.75 $285.75 Flower and Mar. 11. Grain 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.75 $285.75 Flower and Mar. 11. Aston Agro 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.00 $285.00 Industrial and Mar. SA 11. Aston Agro 60 RU Feb. 29 $265.00 $20.00 $285.00 Industrial and Mar. SA 11.

