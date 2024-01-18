CAIRO - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 360,000 metric tons of Russian and French wheat in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin FOB/270-Da Freight C&F y LCs ME Solaris 60 RU $265.00 $21.15 $286.15 Commodities Viterra 60 FR $22.00 $284.50 $262.50 Grain 60 RU $20.20 $285.20 Flower $265.00 Grain 60 RU Flower $265.00 $20.20 $285.20 Aston Agro 60 RU Industrial $265.00 $20.20 SA $285.20 Olam 60 RU $265.00 $20.20 $285.20

