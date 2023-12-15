DUBAI - Egypt has extended a ban on exporting sugar for three more months, except for surplus quantities beyond local market needs, the official gazette said on Thursday.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Tuesday announced a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar from any origin.

A gap in sugar supplies has led to rising prices and shortages of unsubsidised sugar at some shops in Egypt.

