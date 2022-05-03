BP's net profit in the first quarter of the year rose to $6.25 billion, the highest in over a decade, on soaring oil and gas prices, as the company took a $24 billion charge after exiting Russia in February.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net earnings, reached $6.2 billion in the first quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations for a $4.49 billion profit.

That compares with $4.1 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.63 billion a year earlier. Its 2021 profit was the highest in eight years.

The $24 billion writedown of its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft and two other joint ventures pushed BP into a headline loss of $20.4 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)




