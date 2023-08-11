HAMBURG - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender for up to 80,000 metric tons which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

It was believed to have been purchased at around $250 a metric ton c&f. Some spoke of one consignment of about 40,000 metric tonnes bought.

Corn shipment was sought in two 40,000 metric ton consignments between Aug. 15-31. Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)