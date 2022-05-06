Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group said on Friday it has received confirmation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in relation to the proposed removal of its shares from the DFSA, which will be followed by the removal of the shares from trading on Nasdaq Dubai.

This follows the resolutions passed earlier this year that the shares will be transferred from Nasdaq Dubai to the Bahrain bourse.

Al Baraka's stock will be suspended from dealing and trading on Nasdaq Dubai with effect from 9 May 2022, it said in a statement. Today was its last day of trading on Nasdaq Dubai.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

