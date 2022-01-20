HAMBURG - Algerian state agency OAIC is believed to have purchased some 205,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in new assessments on Thursday.

Traders on Tuesday initially estimated the purchase at around 120,000 tonnes.

The barley was all said to have been bought at $324 a tonne c&f, traders said on Thursday.

It was thought to have been purchased from four sellers, one providing 60,000 tonnes, one 60,000 tonnes, one 55,000 tonnes and one 30,000 tonnes.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes for shipment in two periods: Feb. 16-28 and March 1-15. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

