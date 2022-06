ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2022 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations due to the chance of fog formation.

In a statement, NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward from 23:30 Sunday, 12th June, until 08:30 Monday, 13th June.