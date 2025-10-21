The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched its Environmental Data Platform (EDP) during GITEX 2025. This innovative system – the first to integrate such a wide range of environmental data in the region – marks a transformative step forward in environmental intelligence and sustainable development.

At its core, the EDP serves as a centralised repository that unifies nearly three decades of meticulously collected environmental datasets. Covering a broad spectrum of parameters including air and marine water quality, soil composition, biodiversity and waste management records, the platform provides a single source of truth for environmental data in Abu Dhabi.

This wealth of historical information, when combined with state-of-the-art AI and machine-learning algorithms, enables predictive modelling, early warning systems and advanced scenario analysis that support evidence-based policy, scientific research and practical applications across multiple sectors.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “The Environmental Data Platform is a cornerstone in our journey towards smarter, more resilient environmental management. By consolidating decades of data into one unified, intelligent system, we are transforming how knowledge is generated, shared and applied across sectors.

"This platform marks a shift from reactive responses to a proactive and predictive approach, enabling us to anticipate challenges, allocate resources with greater efficiency and safeguard Abu Dhabi’s environmental wealth with unprecedented precision. It also strengthens transparency, ensuring that policymakers, researchers, the private sector and the community have access to reliable and verified data that supports evidence-based decisions.”

The platform also features an interactive gateway, offering an intuitive interface that makes environmental data and insights accessible to consultants, academia, policymakers and the general public. Through user-friendly dashboards and visualisations, stakeholders can explore complex information in a clear and actionable way.

Beyond its technological strengths, the EDP is strategically designed to support the emirate’s wider environmental governance system. It streamlines the environmental permitting process by providing validated baseline information, helping ensure regulatory compliance while reducing complexity for applicants.

Furthermore, the platform is fully interoperable with key Abu Dhabi entities, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Municipality, and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

This seamless integration promotes a holistic approach to environmental management, enabling data-driven policies that reflect the interconnected nature of ecosystems, infrastructure and development.

Looking ahead, the platform is designed with scalability and modularity in mind. In 2025, EAD will focus on testing and enhancement, with Phase Two planned for 2026 to include new modules on groundwater, soil and biodiversity monitoring.

Future upgrades will allow the system to integrate additional datasets, connect with real-time sensors, and even incorporate citizen-generated data. Training sessions and user guides will also be provided to ensure widespread adoption and effective use across diverse stakeholder groups.