Disney Plus, which is owned by entertainment giant Walt Disney Company, will launch in the UAE and other countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe this summer, the streaming platform has confirmed.

The service will roll out in a total of 42 countries and 11 new territories, which also include Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Poland, among many others.

The exact date of the launch has yet been confirmed.

The platform will offer exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, the company said in a statement.

The streamer was first launched in 2019 in the United States, the Netherlands and Canada and became available in some European countries in 2020. The platform has so far logged 118.1 million subscribers.

The Walt Disney Company reported more than $18.5 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, below analyst expectations of $18.79 billion.

Here is the full list of countries and territories where Disney Plus will be rolled out this summer:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Bahrain

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine Territories

Poland

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

Vatican City

Yemen

Faroe Islands

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective

Aland Islands

Sint Maarten

Svalbard & Jan Mayen

British Indian Ocean Territory

Gibraltar

Pitcairn Islands

St Helena

