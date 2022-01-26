PHOTO
Disney Plus, which is owned by entertainment giant Walt Disney Company, will launch in the UAE and other countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe this summer, the streaming platform has confirmed.
The service will roll out in a total of 42 countries and 11 new territories, which also include Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Poland, among many others.
The exact date of the launch has yet been confirmed.
The platform will offer exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, the company said in a statement.
The streamer was first launched in 2019 in the United States, the Netherlands and Canada and became available in some European countries in 2020. The platform has so far logged 118.1 million subscribers.
The Walt Disney Company reported more than $18.5 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, below analyst expectations of $18.79 billion.
Here is the full list of countries and territories where Disney Plus will be rolled out this summer:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Bahrain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine Territories
- Poland
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Vatican City
- Yemen
- Faroe Islands
- French Polynesia
- French Southern Territories
- St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective
- Aland Islands
- Sint Maarten
- Svalbard & Jan Mayen
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Gibraltar
- Pitcairn Islands
- St Helena
(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022