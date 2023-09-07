Sharjah is all set to host renowned American judge Frank Caprio as a keynote speaker at the opening of the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2023).

The former chief judge of the Municipal Court of Providence in the US, Caprio’s compassionate rulings made him a global viral sensation on social media, earning him the reputation as ‘the nicest judge in the world’.

Caprio is also scheduled to receive recognition during the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) ceremony, which will take place at the conclusion of the activities on the second day.

Judge Caprio's reputation and global recognition skyrocketed through social media, as videos capturing his courtroom proceedings went viral.

His commitment to delivering compassionate rulings and genuine understanding of the circumstances faced by those who stood before him have elevated him to the status of a revered figure in the world of jurisprudence.

His illustrious career began as a teacher at Hope High School in the city of Providence, Rhode Island. While teaching during the day, he embarked on an ambitious journey, attending night school at the Suffolk University School of Law in Boston to gain his law degree. Upon successfully completing his studies, he began his career in the legal profession, eventually finding his way to the Municipal Court of Providence. It was here that he garnered both local and international acclaim, thanks in large part to his televised judicial work on the widely-watched programme 'Caught in Providence’.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), this year, IGCF runs under the theme ‘Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth', on September 13-14. The event will feature decision makers, government officials, intellectuals, as well as development and communication experts from around the world.

The 12th edition of the forum will offer an itinerary of more than 90 activities including panel discussions, speeches, workshops and pre-forum activities and diverse programmes led by over 250 local and global experts.

