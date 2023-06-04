UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow alerts warning residents of fog formation in some parts of the country. Abu Dhabi Police has also sent out warning messages to motorists and urged them to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards. Visibility in some areas has reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

The weather in the country on Sunday will be generally fair and partly cloudy. According to the NCM, temperatures will increase gradually. It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western coastal areas. Light to moderate winds freshening at times.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 41°C today. The emirates will see lows of 27°C and 28°C, respectively. Humidity levels will range between 20% to 80%.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 43.5°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).