Clouds loom over UAE skies, chance of rain?

Those in the UAE's southern and eastern regions can expect rainclouds by Thursday afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology otherwise predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies today.

Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, could cause blowing dust and sand and reduce horizontal visibility.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

