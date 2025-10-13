Archireef, a Hong Kong-based nature tech company dedicated to the restoration of degraded marine ecosystems, has signed a MoU with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and projects aimed at restoring coral reef habitats and protecting marine biodiversity in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU establishes a framework for co-operation between EAD and Archireef in the restoration and rehabilitation of coral reefs and coastal ecosystems using advanced eco-engineering solutions, including the development of artificial coral reef pieces designed from natural elements using 3D-printed technology, said the statement from EAD.

It seeks to strengthen the resilience of marine ecosystems, advance sustainable development, and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it stated.

The strategic partnership was announced during the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress Abu Dhabi.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: "Our partnership with Archireef marks a strategic step in pioneering innovative, science-driven solutions to safeguard our marine ecosystems. By integrating cutting-edge 3D-printed technology with EAD's extensive expertise in coral restoration, we are significantly enhancing the resilience and sustainability of our coral habitats."

"Building on one of the world’s most extensive and successful coral reef restoration programmes, this collaboration embodies Abu Dhabi's commitment to supporting global efforts to preserve ocean health, address climate change challenges and ensure a sustainable future rich in biodiversity," she added.

Vriko Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Archireef, said: "We are honoured to partner with EAD in our shared mission to protect and restore marine ecosystems for a net-positive future. Combining Archireef’s innovative technologies with EAD’s local expertise and leadership in environmental protection creates a powerful synergy that can deliver meaningful impact for Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystems and set a model for the wider UAE and the region."

"This partnership sets a new benchmark for marine restoration in Abu Dhabi and demonstrates how nature-based solutions and public-private collaboration can deliver real environmental impact regionally and globally," he added.

