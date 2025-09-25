ABU DHABI - Tadweer Group, a leader in unlocking the value of waste, today officially launched Tadweer Collection (Tajmee’e), a bold new company designed to revolutionise waste collection across the Emirate.

Tajmee’e marks a critical milestone in Tadweer Group’s journey to building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Abu Dhabi, aligning with national environmental goals and the UAE’s circular economy vision.

The organisation also announced Ashly Alex as CEO of Tajmee’e, a pioneer in the sector with over 20 years of expertise in waste management and recovery. Ashly will lead Tajmee’e’s bold vision of setting new standards in operational performance, environmental sustainability, and smart technology integration.

Under his leadership, Tajmee’e will deploy AI-powered route optimisation systems with reduced fuel use, cutting emissions while ensuring faster and more efficient waste collection across Abu Dhabi.

The company will also roll out digitally-enabled safety monitoring tools that support a zero-harm safety culture, resulting in enhanced working practices and improved workforce wellbeing.

In addition, the integration of real-time tracking and predictive analytics will enable higher service reliability, reduced operational costs, and better responsiveness to community needs. Together, these advances are setting a new benchmark for waste collection, delivering cleaner streets, lower environmental impact, and smarter services for the Emirate.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said, “The launch of Tajmee’e marks a fundamental shift in how we approach waste collection, acting as a catalyst for environmental innovation, operational excellence, and national progress. Our next-generation fleet features state-of-the-art side-loader trucks, AI implementation and routing systems to deliver consistent, high-quality service for a cleaner Abu Dhabi."

Alex said, “Tajmee’e is built on the principle of service excellence and overseeing cleaner, safer operations, and higher standards for our customers and communities. Our next-generation fleet integrates the latest AI-driven collection systems with best-in-class safety practices, ensuring that every aspect of our operations is efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible.”

Built with scalability in mind, Tajmee’e serves as a replicable model for regional and global markets, positioning Tadweer Group as a forward-thinking leader in sustainable waste infrastructure. The subsidiary will also deliver measurable benefits in emissions reduction, landfill diversion, and resource recovery.