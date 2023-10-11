The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology. A red and yellow alert has been issued for reduced visibility in Dubai and Abu Dhabi due to fog formation in some areas on Wednesday morning.

The Met Department issued an alert and said, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 04:00 until 09:00 on Wednesday (Oct 11)."

Speed reduction system has been activated to 80 Km/h on ( Shk.khalifa International Road - Mahmiat Al soquor Bridge - Al Sila Bridge) and Abu Dhabi called on motorists to exercise caution. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

According to the weather forecast, clouds may appear Eastward and might be convective by afternoon over the mountains. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas, especially coastal.

Wind is expected to be moderate and freshening at times. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

