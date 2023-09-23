September 22 marks the last day of summer in the UAE, with cooler temperatures expected ahead.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Sharjah Planetarium announced the beginning of the autumn equinox on September 23, 2023.

The equinox will begin from morning, 10.50am, when the Sun will be directly perpendicular to the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres will be seeing equal amount of rays.

Night and day in the UAE become equal several days after the autumn equinox, and 45 days after the Suhail star spotting, which could mean around October 2.

The weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology for the upcoming week consists of fair to partly cloudy weather, with freshening winds expected to blow during the day time. There is also the chance of mist and fog formation during early mornings of some days of the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop till 25°C and reach a maximum of 46°C in internal areas of the country.

The end of summer, and beginning of winter is marked by the Suhail star's spotting in the UAE, which took place on August 24.

Temperatures are not always expected to immediately drop after the star's spotting, rather a 100 day time period post the sighting is when temperatures slowly start changing.

Also known as the "Star of Yemen," the Sohail star holds a prominent place within Arab culture.

Laraib Anwer