Residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the quake originated in southern Iran at 10.06am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The authority added that, although it was felt by residents in the country, it did not have "any effect in the UAE".

Social media was abuzz with several residents reporting their experiences and seeking to confirm if there was an earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also felt tremors in the aftermath.

This is the second instance of tremors being felt in the country this year. The first occurred in March after a 5.0-magnitude quake hit southern Iran.

In November last year, twin quakes in Iran impacted the UAE, with some buildings evacuated for residents' safety.

An NCM official had earlier told Khaleej Times that the UAE experiences minor quakes periodically, but "they have no effect on the nation and there is nothing to worry about.”

The official advised people not to panic whenever they feel the tremors and to stay in safe places at home or outside.