The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, 2022, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar. Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

Al-Jarwan forecasted that the Jumada Al Akhirah – the 6th month of the Islamic calendar year – will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Thus, there are three months left for Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022.

According to the UAE holiday calendar, the UAE residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Dates are subject to change, depending on the crescent sighting.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Khaleej Times 2022