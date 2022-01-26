UAE - Air Arabia, a Sharjah-based low-cost carrier (LCC), has introduced special one-way airfares to 13 cities across India, starting at low as Dh250.

The destinations include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Nagpur.

Air Arabia has also resumed its shuttle bus services between Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah Airport with a frequency of three times daily at Dh30 per passenger.

Effective from January 17, international passengers arriving from the UAE, including Dubai, are now exempt from the mandatory seven-day home quarantine in Maharashtra. Travellers will also no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival.

On January 7, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that all international passengers must undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in India.

Travel agents in Dubai recently told Khaleej Times in an interview that airfares from UAE to India have drastically dropped after the Indian government announced quarantine for international travellers. “People have a fear of flights being closed again which is putting people off,” said an industry executive.

Meanwhile, some local airlines’ websites show airfares starting from as low as Dh300 to major in cities in India.