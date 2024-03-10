The National Centre of Meteorology (NMC) forecasts tomorrow's weather to be generally clear to partly cloudy, occasionally cloudy in some areas with a chance of rainfall eastward and southward during the day.

Temperatures will rise, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, moving southeast to northeast at speeds ranging from 20 to 40 km/h.

Wave conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be light to moderate.