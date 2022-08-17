ABU DHABI: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced the end of the weather condition, thanks to their joint continuous monitoring and follow-up of all developments and weather fluctuations in separate areas of the country, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Interior, local police commanders, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Defense.

The NCM said that there is still a chance that some local convective clouds will form over some eastern and southern regions, with a chance of rain in the coming days.

As for updates regarding the weather condition, the NCEMA confirmed that all concerned authorities had dealt with the weather condition proactively and with high flexibility, adding that it is still in full readiness in the areas that may be affected during the coming period, in order to respond to all developments that may arise and to assess its severity and study its potential risks.

The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation and coordination with local police commanders, has developed proactive plans and measures to ensure the safety of society, preserve lives and property, and limit the repercussions of the weather.

The joint evaluation team also commended the public's commitment during the last period, praising the community's role, awareness and confidence in the state's readiness to respond to all expected challenges by following all precautionary and preventive measures and monitoring developments from official sources in the country.



