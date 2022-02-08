With one billion fewer international arrivals when compared to pre-pandemic levels, 63% of experts from the UNWTO believe the travel sector won't fully recover until 2024, said Vision-Box, a world leader in biometric contactless technologies.

International arrivals have increased by just 4% in the second year of the pandemic, it highlighted.

UNWTO scenarios predict that international tourist arrivals could grow between 30 and 78 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

While this sounds like a significant improvement, it would still be more than 50 percent below pre-pandemic levels.