RIYADH — Most regions of Saudi Arabia will witness a significant drop in temperatures till the end of the week, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced.



The NCM has confirmed that starting from Tuesday till Friday, the temperatures of most regions of the Kingdom will drop, noting that parts of the regions of Tabuk, the Northern Border, Hail and Al-Jouf will witness a significant decrease with temperatures reachingo 3 degrees subzero.



The effect of the decrease in the temperatures of the northern region will extend to parts of Al-Qassim, Al-Sharqiya and Riyadh regions, where the minimum temperature will reach 4 degrees.



Dust and dusty surface winds will be active in the regions of Makkah, Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Hail, the Northern Borders, and Al-Qassim, starting from Tuesday, the NCM confirmed.



It noted that it will extend and increase its impact on the Eastern Province and Riyadh on Wednesday and Thursday.



Dust storms may lead to a lack, or almost a lack, of horizontal visibility, as the NCM has confirmed that the wind speed will reach more than 50 km/h, and its impact will extend on Thursday and Friday on the regions of Makkah, Najran, and the eastern parts of Asir and Al-Baha regions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).