RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety. The launching of the initiative was held in the presence of Minister of Health Eng. Fahd Al-Jalajel and Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari at the opening session of the 6th Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.



Addressing the forum, Al-Rajhi lauded the integrated efforts to implement the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety, which was prepared by the Saudi Family Affairs Council, in collaboration with experts from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).



He noted that this initiative presents a five-year national plan for children’s online safety on the Internet and it aligns with the international standards. The framework, which keeps pace with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, is designed to safeguard individuals under the age of 18 against digital dangers. This initiative is part of broader efforts to foster digital innovation while securing the well-being of the Kingdom's younger generation.



In his opening speech at the forum, with the theme of “The Saudi family in light of contemporary changes,” Al-Rajhi said that the forum would contribute to maximizing the vital role of the family in building the human being, shaping his personality, molding his behavior, preserving his religious, national and cultural values, and shaping his aspirations for the future. He also highlighted the keenness of the Saudi leadership on the entity of the family and its positive role in society, as well as its contribution, through the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to strengthening family cohesion in the face of contemporary changes.



On her part, Dr. Maimunah bint Khaleel Al-Khaleel, secretary general of the Saudi Family Council, said that the forum this year sheds light on the impact of contemporary changes on the family and its members such as women, children, and the elderly, through a balanced presentation of the most prominent topics related to various local and international changes and the accelerating digital revolution. “The forum seeks to extract recommendations that have an impact on protecting the family, supporting its cohesion, and improving the quality of life of its members,” she said while noting that the launch of the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety is a culmination of the efforts of many government agencies, the private sector, and interested stakeholders concerned with enhancing the protection of children in the digital space.

