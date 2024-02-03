JEDDAH — Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center for Meteorology, announced that Jeddah recorded a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius at dawn Friday.



Through his account on the X platform, Al-Qahtani revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in Jeddah since 1970 was during the winter of 1993, when it reached 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the center records.



The spokesperson stated that Yanbu recorded the lowest temperature among the cities along the Red Sea coast at 8 degrees Celsius, emphasizing that "we have not yet touched zero degrees Celsius in the north, from the center's stations."



The center had predicted in its daily weather report a noticeable decrease in temperatures across most regions of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by active surface winds causing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions. This effect extends to the eastern parts of Najran region.



Meanwhile, it is expected to be partly to fully cloudy with chances of rain over the Northern Border, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk regions. Light snowfall in parts of these areas, as well as on the heights of Tabuk region is not ruled out. There is also a chance of light rain and fog formation in parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha.

