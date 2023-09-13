Pop superstar Taylor Swift took home the top prize at MTV's Video Music Awards on Tuesday, winning video of the year for her hit "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" is a tale of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me".

"This is unbelievable," the singer said on stage as she held her Moon Person statuette. "The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

Among other winners, rapper Ice Spice was named best new artist. Stray Kids, a band put together through a reality show, won the best K-pop award, and SZA scored best R&B video for "Shirt".

Colombian pop singer Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement. After performing a bilingual medley of her hits including "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever," the singer saluted her fans.

"Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles," she said.

