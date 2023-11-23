American nationals residing in the UAE are coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving, and they have brought a slice of their homeland's cherished traditions.

Among the hundreds of Americans celebrating the tradition is Sarah Will, a resident of Sports City in Dubai. She is hosting a dinner for family and friends at her residence to share American culture with their international friends and neighbours.

Sarah said: “Thanksgiving is a special time for us, and being able to celebrate it here in the UAE is a unique experience. We've invited our friends and neighbours to join us, and it's wonderful to see people from different backgrounds coming together to celebrate gratitude and friendship,”

Sarah has a long day ahead as she is preparing special Thanksgiving dishes such as roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

“I have invited 15 of my friends and I have to do it all alone for now as my husband is busy at work,” said Sarah, who has been in the UAE for the last three years.

Annually observed as a national holiday in North America on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving Day is dedicated to celebrating the harvest season and expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year.

Local businesses in the UAE have embraced the Thanksgiving spirit, with some restaurants offering special Thanksgiving menus featuring classic dishes such as roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and much more.

Many American expats are celebrating the tradition at restaurants due to their busy schedules. “I wanted to call over friends home, but this year there have been a lot of events that have kept me busy,” said Freddie, an event expert in Dubai.

“Along with a few friends, we have booked a table at a popular American restaurant for celebration. I have a few friends of different nationalities accompanying me,” said Freddie.

Jay Treloar, Press Officer at, the US Embassy in UAE, said that the tradition is one of the most cherished in the US, bringing families together. Here is what he has to say about the occasion:

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).