An official from the Oman Meteorology spoke exclusively to Times of Oman about the rising temperatures in the Sultanate of Oman where he mentioned that, “Most of the Wilayat and governorates of the Sultanate of Oman will witness a rise in temperatures for a period of two weeks, then the temperatures will continue to drop slightly until mid-July 2023, to return after that decline again until the onset of winter.”

The official described this as normal, as the Sultanate of Oman and most regions of the Arabian Peninsula witness a similar rise in temperatures every year.

