Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim is expecting a thrilling battle against Al Gharafa when the two sides face off in the semi-final of the Qatar Cup at Khalifa International Stadium tonight.

The tournament pitting top four clubs of the Qatar Stars League explodes into action with Al Sadd taking on Al Wakrah in the first semi-final this evening.

Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa were locked in a tight race for second place at the recently-concluded League behind winners Al Sadd, with the Lions having the last laugh after a 4-0 rout of the Wolves on Sunday.

But the Cheetahs had defeated Al Rayyan in both their games in the top flight as Jardim predicted an ‘exciting’ battle in the semi-final.

“This match is a continuation of the competition between the two teams who fought a lot during the season,” the Al Rayyan coach said yesterday.

“We are ready to face Al Gharafa. Our goals are the same as the goals of other teams, which are to achieve victory and qualify for the Qatar Cup final and compete for the title.”

Al Gharafa are coming back to action following a shock loss to Al Shamal after which they had to settle for third place in the League with coach Pedro Martins hoping to make amends.

“We are focusing on an improved performance in the Qatar Cup. We will try to develop ourselves,” said Martins.

“We have this mentality that we are trying to establish within the team and in the locker room. Our goals are to win titles for the club,” he added.

It will be an equal match: Al Wakrah coach

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah coach Ali Rahma Al Marri said there will be no favourites when his side will lock horns with in-form Al Sadd at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Al Wakrah finished fourth in the League after falling 11 points behind champions Al Sadd but both the sides failed to score when they met in the League sharing points on both the occasions.

“It will be an equal match, and the one who is more focused and willing will have a greater chance of winning and reaching the final,” said Al Marri.

“Facing Al Sadd in the Qatar Cup is different, and caution will be on the part of both teams, and we will strive to appear in a distinctive and better way,” the Al Wakrah coach added.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik agreed with Al Marri, saying his team must be “very careful” against the Blue Waves.

“We are preparing for the match vigorously and focusing on our strengths,” said Rizik, who is targeting a treble with the prestigious Amir Cup up next.

“Winning the Qatar Cup title is a personal challenge after winning the league title. Our goal is to win all tournaments this season and to make it a historic season for Al Sadd,” said Rizik.

